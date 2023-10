Edwards logged one point (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist in nine minutes during Sunday's 112-99 preseason loss to Toronto.

Although Edwards played single-digit minutes off the bench during Sunday's preseason opener, he finished second on the team in rebounds. He saw an increase in playing time after being traded from the Nets to the Kings last year, averaging 4.0 points and 2.2 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game over 21 appearances with Sacramento.