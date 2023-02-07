The Nets agreed to deal Edwards and cash to the Kings on Tuesday in exchange for the draft rights to David Michineau, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Edwards still has to technically approve the trade, but that's expected to be the case. Ultimately, moving Edwards is a salary- and luxury tax-saving measure by the Nets. According to Wojnarowski, the Kings are expected to give Edwards run in the G League with the Stockton Kings, though there's always a chance he's re-routed before Thursday's deadline. Edwards has played just 79 NBA minutes this season, totaling 15 points, 14 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block.