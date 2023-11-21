Edwards totaled three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one block over 15 minutes during Monday's 129-93 loss to the Pelicans.

Edwards saw increased playing time after Keegan Murray (back) and Chris Duarte (hand) left the contest early. Sasha Vezenkov (thumb) and Keon Ellis (ankle) were ruled out prior to tipoff, and Kevin Huerter played through a finger injury, so it's safe to say Sacramento is banged up at the moment. If any combination of those players misses additional time moving forward, Edwards is a candidate for a solid bench role. However, the Pepperdine product has played double-digit minutes just three times this season, averaging 0.9 points and 1.3 rebounds across eight appearances.