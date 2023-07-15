Edwards won't play in Saturday's Summer League against the Bucks, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Edwards is expected to have a bigger role in Sacramento in 2023-24 after making 24 appearances for the team last year. However, his Summer League campaign is likely over.
More News
-
Kings' Kessler Edwards: Steps it up Thursday•
-
Kings' Kessler Edwards: Staying in Sacramento•
-
Kings' Kessler Edwards: Fails to score in 10 minutes•
-
Kings' Kessler Edwards: Scores 10 points off bench•
-
Kings' Kessler Edwards: Moves back to bench•
-
Kings' Kessler Edwards: Will start for injured Huerter•