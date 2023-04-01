Edwards closed Friday's 138-114 win over the Trail Blazers with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two assists, one block and two steals in 18 minutes.

Edwards scored in double figures for the first time since March 16 and set a season high with two steals. After being left out of the regular rotation for the majority of the campaign, the second-year forward has garnered a solid reserve role during the second half of March, posting 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.9 minutes over his past 12 appearances (three starts).