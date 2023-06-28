The Kings picked up Edwards' $1.93 million team option for the 2023-24 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Edwards appeared in 22 games with the Kings in 2022-23 after being dealt from Brooklyn mid-season. In his time with Sacramento, Edwards averaged 3.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 13.9 minutes per game, but played a significant role down the stretch, logging 18 or more minutes in 10 of the Kings' final 17 regular season contests. Though Sacramento opted to bring Edwards back for another year, he'll likely remain toward the tail end of the Kings' rotation.