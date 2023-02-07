The Nets are finalizing a trade of Edwards and cash to the Kings on Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Edwards still has to technically approve the trade, but that's expected to be the case. Ultimately, this is a salary and luxury tax saving measure by the Nets. According to Wojnarowski, the Kings are expected to give Edwards run in the G League with the Stockton Kings, though there's always a chance he's re-routed before Thursday's deadline. Edwards has played just 79 minutes this season, totaling 15 points, 14 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block.