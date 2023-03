Huerter (knee) is available for Monday's contest against the Jazz, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

After missing Sacramento's previous contest due to a knee issue, Huerter is officially available to make his return to the team's lineup. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 15.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 25.5 minutes across his first 12 appearances since the All-Star break.