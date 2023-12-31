Huerter (hand) is available for Sunday's game against Memphis, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Huerter will be available for the 19th straight game. However, the sharpshooter has struggled offensively over his last five appearances, averaging 6.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in just 18.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Trending in right direction•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Listed as questionable•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Suffers hand injury•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Struggles continue in starting role•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Struggles from deep in win•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Dreadful result in loss•