Huerter ended Saturday's 123-96 win over the Clippers with 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 30 minutes.

Huerter shot 50.0 percent from the field and scored in double digits for the third straight contest. He's been shooting the basketball well all season, knocking down 48.9 percent of his field goals and 44.8 percent of his triples over 21 contests.