Huerter closed Monday's 115-108 win over the Hornets with 26 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes.

Huerter has gone for 26-plus in back-to-back games and filled out the rest of his stat line nicely Monday, which isn't something he usually accomplishes. Huerter attempted a season-high 16 shots and 10 from beyond the arc. His recent efforts should put him on track for sizable run and usage, especially if De'Aaron Fox misses time following an early exit with a knee injury Monday.