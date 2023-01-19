Huerter racked up 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 win over the Lakers.

Huerter was efficient from the floor during Wednesday's matchup, and he posted a season-high eight assists as he came close to posting his first double-double of the season. He's made seven appearances in January and has averaged 16.0 points, 4.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 30.9 minutes per game during that time.

