Huerter (finger) is available Monday against New Orleans.
Huerter will return from a one-game absence due to a left finger sprain. He returns to a fully healthy Sacramento backcourt, with the exception of backup point guard Keon Ellis.
More News
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Listed as questionable•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Won't play Sunday•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Posts third straight 20-point game•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Dazzles with team-leading 28 points•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Close to double-double in loss•