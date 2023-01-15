Huerter (illness) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Spurs.

Huerter missed back-to-back games with an illness and was questionable for Sunday due to return to competition conditioning. However, he's since been cleared and will presumably return to the starting lineup against San Antonio. Before his two-game absence, Huerter had scored in double figures in 10 of his past 12 appearances, averaging 17.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.1 minutes per game during that stretch.