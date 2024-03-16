Huerter (leg) is available to face the Knicks on Saturday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Huerter was initially listed as questionable after missing the Wednesday win over the Lakers, and the veteran shooting guard will be available for this one, meaning he should handle his regular workload as a starter. Huerter has been struggling of late, however, as he's averaging 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 33.3 percent from three-point range since the end of the All-Star break.