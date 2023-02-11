Huerter closed Friday's 122-114 loss to the Mavericks with 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes.

Huerter turned in a sluggish seven-point performance Wednesday against the Rockets, but he turned things around by finishing with 15 points on 60.0 shooting from the field in Friday night's loss. The Maryland product has posted double figures in four of six February appearances but is performing below his season averages in points, rebounds and assists through the first 10 days of the month.