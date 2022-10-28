Huerter (wrist) returned to the court Thursday against the Grizzlies, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Huerter left in the first half to go to the locker room to have his left wrist examined. The guard's wrist seems to be ok as the 24-year-old started to begin the second half.
