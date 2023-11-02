Huerter finished Wednesday's 102-101 loss to the Warriors with 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 27 minutes.

Huerter started out slowly but he's now scored double-digits in two straight contests and posted his best rebound total of the season. The Kings depend on Huerter to be the top option alongside De'Aaron Fox (ankle), and the team made few moves to back him up in the offseason. Malik Monk will jump around to fill a variety of roles, but there's a significant lack of experience behind him on the depth chart.