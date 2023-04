Huerter ended Wednesday's 123-119 loss to the Mavericks with 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and three steals over 32 minutes.

Huerter scored in double figures for his eighth straight contest, and he's also racked up five total steals over his last two games. He's been a consistent contributor on the offensive end of late, averaging 17.3 points to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists across this eight-game stretch.