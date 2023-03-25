Huerter (knee) posted 29 points (10-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 135-127 victory over Phoenix.

Huerter missed the Kings' previous three games with a knee injury, but he showed no limitations in his return to the lineup Friday, taking on a normal minutes load while delivering an excellent stat line. De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) exited in the third quarter and could miss Saturday's game against the Jazz, potentially setting Huerter up for another big usage outing if he isn't held out of the second leg of the back-to-back set himself for injury management reasons. Huerter has generally cooled off following a red-hot first month of the season, but the 24-year-old is still enjoying a career year in his first season in Sacramento. He's currently averaging personal bests in points (15.2 per game) and three-pointers (2.8 per game) while shooting a career-high 48.8 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from distance.