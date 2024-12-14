Huerter is expected to be day-to-day with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Huerter sustained the injury at the 5:25 mark of the third quarter in Thursday's 111-109 victory over the Pelicans. The depth wing was able to finish the contest with seven points (2-10 FG, 1-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and three steals across 28 minutes. It is possible his poor shooting effort could be attributed to the shoulder injury. The Kings next play Monday versust the Nuggets. Should he ultimately miss time, Keon Ellis and Colby Jones are candidates to absorb his minutes.