Huerter posted 28 points (11-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and a blocked shot across 33 minutes during Friday's 105-98 win over the Thunder.

Huerter logged a season-high 28 points and registered numbers in every category during the win. The Kings need De'Aaron Fox (ankle), back, but this is the kind of performance the team needs to be successful. Fox and Domantas Sabonis can't carry the team alone, and their supporting cast has struggled a bit to begin the season.