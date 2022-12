Huerter is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to left ankle soreness.

Huerter played 24 minutes, his fewest since Oct. 27, and scored just seven points during Tuesday's loss to Philadelphia, but it appears his lack of playing time and production was due to an ankle issue. If the sharpshooter sits out the second half of Sacramento's back-to-back set Wednesday, Malik Monk and Terence Davis figure to be the primary beneficiaries.