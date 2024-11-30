Huerter (ankle) didn't practice Saturday and is expected to be listed doubtful to play Sunday against the Spurs, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Huerter exited Friday's game against the Blazers with a right ankle injury after being unintentionally tripped early in the second quarter, and the fact that he didn't practice Saturday suggests his chances of playing Sunday are slim. Even if he's deemed available, Huerter shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside. He's been playing off the bench recently, with Keon Ellis taking over as the starting shooting guard in the team's last three games.