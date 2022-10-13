Huerter didn't practice Thursday due to ankle soreness, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Huerter was announced as the Kings' starting shooting guard last week, and he tallied 13 points, four rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Wednesday's preseason win over the Suns. However, he apparently sustained an ankle injury during the narrow victory. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact the 24-year-old's availability for Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers or Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Trail Blazers.