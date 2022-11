Huerter posted 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 153-121 win over the Nets.

Huerter has surpassed the 15-point mark in each of his last three appearances, and he's also been deadly from deep of late. He's hit two or more threes in nine games in a row, and he's making an impressive 56.1 percent of his long-range attempts during that span.