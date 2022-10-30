Huerter finished Saturday's 119-113 win over the Heat with 27 points (8-11 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 38 minutes.

Huerter is looking like a perfect addition alongside De'Aaron Fox in the Kings' backcourt, and the former Hawks guard had one of the best games of his young career after making seven treys en route to his first games with 25-plus points in the current campaign. This is a huge bounce-back effort for the young guard as well, as he was coming off back-to-back single-digit scoring performances.