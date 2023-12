Huerter ended with three points (1-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 17 minutes during Tuesday's 119-99 loss to the Clippers.

Hurter is suffering through a horrible three-game slump where his shot has completely betrayed him. He's compiled only 10 points and connected on just 16.7 percent of his shots over the past three games, which is likely his worst streak of production with the Kings.