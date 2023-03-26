Huerter accumulated 27 points (10-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 121-113 victory over Utah.

Sacramento played without De'Aaron Fox (hamstring) on Saturday, leaving a void for other players to fill on offense. Huerter took advantage of the opportunity, leading the Kings in scoring on a season-high 21 shot attempts. The fifth-year guard recently sat out three games due to a knee issue, but he played both contests in a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday and averaged 28 points over 35 minutes in the pair of games.