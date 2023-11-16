Huerter finished Wednesday's 125-110 victory over the Lakers with 28 points (10-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

Although Huerter was slow out of the gate this season, he turned on the gas and strung together five great performances, scoring 20-plus points in his last three games. It's essential for the Kings to have a productive complement to De'Aaron Fox in the backcourt, and Huerter is delivering.