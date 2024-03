Huerter (leg) was a full participant during Friday's practice, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 report.

Huerter was sidelined for Wednesday's win over the Lakers, the second night of a back-to-back set, but is trending in the right direction ahead of Saturday's matchup versus the Knicks. The sharpshooter has struggled lately, averaging just 6.1 points while shooting 25 percent from three over his last seven appearances.