Huerter (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Huerter was unable to take part in Thursday's practice, and the team will likely monitor his status closely leading up to Friday's tipoff. Malik Monk and Terence Davis would be in line for more minutes if Huerter is ruled out.
