Huerter (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Rockets, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Huerter will return to action following a one-game absence in Sunday's loss to the Spurs after he sprained his ankle in Friday's loss to the Trail Blazers. In his last five appearances (two starts), the 26-year-old averaged only 3.0 points and 1.8 rebounds across 18.4 minutes per game.