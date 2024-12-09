Huerter ended Sunday's 141-97 victory over Utah with 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes.

Even though Malik Monk has taken over as Sacramento's starting shooting guard, Huerter certainly made the most of his minutes in this blowout win and led the team in scoring. The 26-point haul was a season-high mark for Huerter, who has scored in double digits in three of his last four outings. However, and despite the uptick in his play, he's not likely to return to the starting lineup any time soon.