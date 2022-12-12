Huerter accumulated 17 points (6-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Sunday's 112-99 loss to New York.

Huerter finished with double figures for his seventh straight contest, but he needed 16 attempts from the field to reach 17 points. He did find other ways to make a mark in this one, however, adding value on the boards and as a passer, setting his best assist mark since Nov. 17. Huerter is averaging 14.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.4 steals over his last seven contests.