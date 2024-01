Huerter amassed 26 points (10-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 143-142 overtime loss to Milwaukee.

This was a performance that was long overdue for Huerter. He reached 26 points for the third time this campaign in the loss, and his 10 rebounds mark a new season high. Even if you include this outburst, Huerter's averages in January are pretty underwhelming at 8.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 triples per game.