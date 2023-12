Huerter accumulated one point (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes during Friday's 114-106 win over the Suns.

Huerter got into early foul trouble for the Kings and never found a rhythm. Fortunately for Sacramento, Malik Monk and Sasha Vezenkov stepped up off the bench and combined for 27 points. Huerter was playing well in his previous four games, so fantasy managers can chalk this up as an off-night.