Huerter (return to competition conditioning) is questionable for Sunday's game against San Antonio, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Huerter has missed a pair of contests due to a non-COVID illness and will be tabbed as questionable for Sunday's tilt due to conditioning issues. If he can't give it a go, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis and Malik Monk would see an uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Won't play against Houston•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Game-time call Friday•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Unable to practice Thursday•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Questionable against Houston•
-
Kings' Kevin Huerter: Keeps production going in loss•