Huerter (return to competition conditioning) is questionable for Sunday's game against San Antonio, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Huerter has missed a pair of contests due to a non-COVID illness and will be tabbed as questionable for Sunday's tilt due to conditioning issues. If he can't give it a go, Davion Mitchell, Terence Davis and Malik Monk would see an uptick in minutes.

