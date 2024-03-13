Huerter is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to a right leg contusion.

Huerter must have been hit in the leg during Tuesday's win over the Bucks, in which the sharpshooter complied 11 points (4-10 FG), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes, and he's feeling it now. Since Wednesday's game comes as the second of a back-to-back, there will not be a shootaround, so Huerter is essentially a game-time call. If he's not able to give it a go, Keon Ellis, Davion Mitchell and Chris Duarte would be asked to pickup the slack.