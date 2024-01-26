Huerter registered 12 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 134-133 victory over Golden State.

Huerter has had a rough run of subpar games, but his 26-point tear against the Bucks earlier in the month signaled a possible resurgence. He kept things going with a 31-point result against the Pacers, but with seven consecutive single-digit games beginning in late December, it's difficult to depend on him as a reliable scorer for fantasy purposes at the moment.