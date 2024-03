Huerter exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's game against Memphis after suffering an arm injury, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Huerter was fouled in transition and immediately crumpled to a heap under the basket after taking a shot to the arm. It's unclear if his wrist or shoulder suffered more of the blow, but Huerter went straight to the locker room, visibly in pain.