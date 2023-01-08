Huerter registered 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 40 minutes during Saturday's 136-134 loss to the Lakers.

Although Huerter showed up on the injury report this week, he hasn't missed a game and continues to start alongside De'Aaron Fox. Davion Mitchell was once considered a lock to star in the backcourt this season, but Huerter's arrival has hijacked those plans. The former first-round pick is averaging 15.9 points, 3.3 rebounds,2.9 assists and 31.6 minutes of floor time over 37 games.