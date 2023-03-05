Huerter accumulated 29 points (11-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 138-134 loss to the Timberwolves.

When Huerter is hot, there's no stopping him from long range. He's struggled with his shot a bit since the All-Star Break, but he's sunk nine threes out of 13 attempts over the past two games. The Maryland product continues to shine bright with his new team after four years of mixed results with the Hawks.