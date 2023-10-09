Huerter totaled two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in 14 minutes during Sunday's 112-99 preseason loss to the Raptors.

Huerter was a solid contributor during his first season with the Kings last year, but the team didn't rely heavily on its starters during Sunday's preseason opener. The Kings have four more preseason matchups before their regular-season opener against the Jazz on Oct. 25, so it wouldn't be surprising to see some sort of ramp-up process over those games to prepare the starting unit for the start of the 2023-24 campaign.