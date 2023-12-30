Huerter is questionable for Sunday's game against Memphis with a left hand strain.
Huerter left Friday's game versus Atlanta after playing just 10 minutes, but now there's an official diagnosis and it sounds like he's going to be day-to-day. If Huerter is unable to suit up Sunday, the Kings will likely turn to Chris Duarte after he played 25 minutes Friday. Meanwhile, Davion Mitchell played just 13 minutes.
