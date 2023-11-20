Huerter (finger) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Pelicans.

Huerter suffered the left finger sprain during Friday's win over the Spurs but returned to the contest. However, he sat out Sunday's win over Dallas and is in danger of missing a second straight game Monday. Keon Ellis (ankle) has already been ruled out, and Sasha Vezenkov (thumb) is questionable, so it appears Malik Monk, Chris Duarte and Davion Mitchell are headed for increased roles versus New Orleans.