Huerter tallied 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 120-109 loss to the Suns.

Huerter has cooled off from a red-hot start to the season in which he converted on better than half of his field-goal and three-point attempts over the Kings' first 16 games, but he's kept himself relevant in the 10- and 12-team discussion by continuing to offer consistent secondary offense behind De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. He's hit the teens in scoring and drilled at least two three-pointers in four of his last six games, and he's supplemented the offense with an average of 1.4 steals during that span. The three blocks he provided Tuesday should be viewed as a major outlier, however; he swatted just three shots over his prior 12 games combined.