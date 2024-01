Huerter (hand) will come off the bench for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Huerter was carrying a questionable tag into Sunday before getting clearance prior to warmups. However, coach Mike Brown is opting to start Chris Duarte in his place Sunday. It's no secret that Huerter has struggled, as he's shooting 31.5 percent from beyond the arc through 12 December games.