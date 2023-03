Huerter is considered day-to-day after an MRI on his right hamstring strain came back clean Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Huerter isn't out of the woods yet, but this is certainly encouraging news for the Kings after the sharpshooter left Thursday's win over Brooklyn after just six minutes. His official status for Saturday's matchup in Washington won't be known until Sacramento releases its next injury report, which should drop sometime Friday afternoon.