Huerter provided 31 points (11-17 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Thursday's 126-121 loss to the Pacers.

Huerter was red-hot from behind the arc Thursday, knocking down a season-high seven triples en route to a career-best 31 points. This was the veteran guard's second big performance over his past three games, as he posted 26 points with six triples in a loss to Milwaukee on Sunday. Huerter is prone to go cold at any moment -- prior to the outburst against the Bucks, he had averaged just 6.1 points on 36.8 percent shooting over his previous 12 games -- but as long as he's getting minutes and rolling offensively, he's worth a look in most fantasy formats.